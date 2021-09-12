Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $28.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $473.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

