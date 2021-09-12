Atria Investments LLC Acquires 5,695 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,649 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.6% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $894,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,432 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $257.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,058,997. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

