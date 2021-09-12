Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,059 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $926,277,000 after purchasing an additional 171,369 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $284.43 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.27 and a 200-day moving average of $291.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

