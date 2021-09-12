Atria Investments LLC Has $16.09 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $498.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $483.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.53. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $507.85. The firm has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

