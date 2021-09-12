Atria Investments LLC Has $23.04 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $470.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

