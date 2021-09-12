AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 322.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 126,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 96,411 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 169,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,149,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 331,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $27.18 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of -87.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

