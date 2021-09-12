Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,829,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,360,000 after acquiring an additional 139,142 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

