Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.67. 761,967 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.22. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

