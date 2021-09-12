Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $54,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FBHS. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

NYSE FBHS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.70. 594,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,978. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

