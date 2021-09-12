Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,149,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,769,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,950,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,467,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,181,000.

FNDF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 397,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

