Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $59.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,838.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,945. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,749.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2,453.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

