Austin Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $3.02 on Friday, reaching $272.87. The company had a trading volume of 714,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.