Aviva PLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,059 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $82,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $598.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,408. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $615.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.89.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

