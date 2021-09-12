Aviva PLC Has $68.50 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,741 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $68,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.52.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.56. 1,018,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,634. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

