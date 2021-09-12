Aviva PLC Increases Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,638 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,869 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.29% of First Republic Bank worth $94,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after buying an additional 333,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,616,000 after buying an additional 204,708 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,448,000 after buying an additional 112,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.