Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $149,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $465.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $469.77. The firm has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

