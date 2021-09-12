Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,511,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 42,248 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $187,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medtronic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,834,000 after purchasing an additional 458,766 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $131.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.56. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

