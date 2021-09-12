B. Riley Boosts Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $65.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of CASH opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

