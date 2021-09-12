Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $28.60 on Friday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

