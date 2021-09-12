Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALIZY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Allianz alerts:

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. Allianz has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.52 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.