Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,515 ($19.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,341.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,391.35. The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.09. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total transaction of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

