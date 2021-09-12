Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $61.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

