Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 5,674 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.1% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $88,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.1% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 362,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 62,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 113.8% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.9% in the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 5,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.