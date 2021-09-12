Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.15.

ABX stock opened at C$24.53 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$23.63 and a 12 month high of C$40.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.52. The stock has a market cap of C$43.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

