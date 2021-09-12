Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Trading Down 0.2%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $19.01. 110,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 179,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Baader Bank raised Basf to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.80 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Basf Se will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

