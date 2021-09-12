BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Raised by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 70.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 20.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 19.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 14.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 85,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

NYSE BCE opened at $52.51 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.56%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

