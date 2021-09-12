Beam (BEAM) Tops One Day Volume of $10.17 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001666 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Beam has a market cap of $73.18 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004138 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1,484.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 96,696,680 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

