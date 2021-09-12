Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Boosts Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after acquiring an additional 866,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,589,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. 10,474,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,836,004. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.