Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 612 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $2,382,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 82.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $6,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,949,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,835,258. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

