Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,441 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Lazard by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Lazard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ opened at $47.95 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

