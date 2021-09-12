Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 574 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $342.37 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.98 and its 200 day moving average is $358.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,516 shares of company stock worth $75,900,110. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

