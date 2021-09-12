Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 737 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 101.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $335.71 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $347.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.63 and its 200 day moving average is $309.87. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

