Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 52.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,238,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI opened at $233.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.06 and its 200 day moving average is $250.11. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

