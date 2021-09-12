Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Best Buy by 4.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 3.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $111.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day moving average of $114.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $495,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,201 shares in the company, valued at $23,571,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,678 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

