Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) a €9.50 Price Target

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) has been assigned a €9.50 ($11.18) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGL. Baader Bank set a €7.63 ($8.98) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of SGL opened at €10.68 ($12.56) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.95. SGL Carbon has a 12-month low of €2.58 ($3.03) and a 12-month high of €10.88 ($12.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.17.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

