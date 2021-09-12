Berry Co. (BRY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 15th

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Berry to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Berry stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Berry stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Berry worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

