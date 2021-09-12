Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.30). Beyond Air posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XAIR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 639.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 233,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. 619,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 9.11. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $254.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

