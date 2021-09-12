Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.050 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

