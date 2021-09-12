Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $284.87 and last traded at $286.29. 7,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,328,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.05.

Specifically, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $317,798.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,237.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,658 shares of company stock worth $65,808,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.95 and its 200 day moving average is $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.21 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,322,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

