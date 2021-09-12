Binance Coin (BNB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.56 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $401.31 or 0.00892551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $67.48 billion and approximately $1.56 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
