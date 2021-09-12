BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 1,009.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Comerica Bank boosted its position in BioNTech by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BioNTech by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in BioNTech by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 9.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.62.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $349.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.99. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

