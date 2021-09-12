Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$13.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BDT. National Bank Financial reissued a “$10.00” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.82.

Shares of BDT opened at C$10.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$5.92 and a 52-week high of C$10.38. The company has a market cap of C$550.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

