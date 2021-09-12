Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0601 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $59.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

