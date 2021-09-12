BitCore (BTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.27 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $424,829.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,343.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.54 or 0.07382626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $648.30 or 0.01429759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.36 or 0.00399961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00126985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.97 or 0.00555688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.87 or 0.00487097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.91 or 0.00341643 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

