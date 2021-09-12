BlackHat (BLKC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.02 Million

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 30.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002777 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $269,668.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00069980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00127540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00180429 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,283.52 or 1.00020703 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.04 or 0.07110115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.55 or 0.00926692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

