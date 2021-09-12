BlackRock Capital Investment Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.79.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

