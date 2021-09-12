BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of HYT opened at $12.57 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.