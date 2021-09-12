BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $110,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $916.62. 332,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $903.57 and a 200-day moving average of $843.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

