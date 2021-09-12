Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE BIGZ opened at $19.50 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.63.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $57,900.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $222,009.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

