Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
NYSE BIGZ opened at $19.50 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.63.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $57,900.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $222,009.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.
