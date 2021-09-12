BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BTA opened at $14.35 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

